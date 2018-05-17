WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — An 80-year-old man has been killed after being struck by a minivan in Warwick.

Police on Thursday identified Anthony Rossi, of Warwick, as the victim in the Wednesday evening crash.

They say a Dodge Caravan had been traveling north on Warwick Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. when it struck Rossi as he appeared to be crossing the street.

Police haven’t identified the driver other than to say he’s a 38-year-old male from Portsmouth.

They say impaired or distracted driving do not appear to be factors. The accident remains under investigation