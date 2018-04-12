ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected of involvement in the 2010 disappearance of a southern Illinois woman has been charged with her murder.

Roger Carroll of rural Jerseyville was charged Thursday in Jersey County with first-degree murder and concealing a homicide in the death of Bonnie Woodward of Alton. The charges allege the then 45-year-old Carroll shot Woodward on the day she disappeared and burned her body.

The 48-year-old Woodward was last seen June 25, 2010 talking to a man outside a nursing home where she worked.

Carroll had been a suspect at the time of Woodward’s disappearance when fingerprints found on her truck matched his. A search of his property at the time turned up nothing.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons says new information prompted police to search Carroll’s property recently, turning up Woodward’s remains.

Gibbons said Woodward’s death resulted from her stepdaughter running away to Carroll’s home.

It isn’t immediately known if Carroll has an attorney.