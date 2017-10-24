CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence for a Chicago police officer convicted of firing shots into a car full of teenagers in 2013, wounding two.
Officer Marco Proano was convicted in August of two counts of civil rights violations. Prosecutors contended he fired into a car as it backed up after being stopped for speeding. Dashcam video show him firing toward a person in the car he said he was protecting.
The December 2013 shooting was captured on video by a police dashboard camera.
In a court filing Monday, prosecutors said Proano could have killed all six teenagers when he fired indiscriminately into the car.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
Proano’s lawyer, Daniel Herbert, is expected to file his own sentencing brief in the case. Proano is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.