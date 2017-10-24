Share story

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence for a Chicago police officer convicted of firing shots into a car full of teenagers in 2013, wounding two.

Officer Marco Proano was convicted in August of two counts of civil rights violations. Prosecutors contended he fired into a car as it backed up after being stopped for speeding. Dashcam video show him firing toward a person in the car he said he was protecting.

The December 2013 shooting was captured on video by a police dashboard camera.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors said Proano could have killed all six teenagers when he fired indiscriminately into the car.

Proano’s lawyer, Daniel Herbert, is expected to file his own sentencing brief in the case. Proano is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.

