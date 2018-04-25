RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno’s mayor is a second-grader. Kind of.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the Nevada city on Wednesday recognized 8-year-old Mariah Musselman “as the Biggest Little Mascot and Mayor for the Day for her endearing support of the Nevada Men’s Basketball Team during the NCAA Tournament.”

Musselman, the daughter of University of Nevada, Reno head coach Eric Musselman, became a national star last month during the team’s run to the Sweet 16. Mariah Musselman was either interviewed by the media or became a young broadcaster herself — conducting interviews with coaches and players — during the Wolf Pack’s run in the tournament.

Reno also recognized Dough Boy Donuts on Wednesday for its support of the Down Syndrome Network through sale proceeds during the NCAA Tournament.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will resume her mayoral duties on Thursday.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com