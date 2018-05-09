GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway in western Michigan.

The crash happened Tuesday night near a bridge over the Grand River in Grand Rapids. Her name wasn’t immediately released. Officers who responded found the girl unconscious in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital, where police say she died.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is a Grand Rapids resident and neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor. The crash is under investigation.