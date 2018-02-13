WARTBURG, Tenn. (AP) — An inmate’s alleged perimeter breach at a Tennessee prison has led to the firing of eight prison employees.
In a Jan. 26 release, the Tennessee Department of Correction said 36-year-old Robert Fusco had “breached the secure perimeter” of the Morgan County Regional Correctional Complex with the intent of introducing contraband into the prison. Authorities did not provide a timeframe.
Department spokeswoman Neysa Taylor confirmed Friday to the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the eight employees had been fired, but wouldn’t say more.
Fusco was a minimum security inmate, but has since been transferred to West Tennessee State Penitentiary as a maximum custody inmate. He’s expected to be charged with escape because of the purposeful breach.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Amazon’s delivery dream is a nightmare for FedEx and UPS | Commentary
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- A 14-story hotel at the entrance to Pike Place Market? Not so fast, say opponents VIEW
- Many top free-agent pitchers are there for the taking — and the Mariners should sign one | Larry Stone
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate.
___
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com