INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Women’s Commission is honoring eight women next week with the Legacy of Women Awards.
The commission said Christine Weiss Daugherty is being given the Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson Award for lifetime achievement.
Others being honored are Michelle R. Easton, Patricia A. Petty-Wilson, Janis Gunel, Mara C. Boggs, Christine Campbell, Anne Patterson and Renee Danielle Montgomery.
Commission Executive Director Julie Palas said the women being honored have been generous with their time and talent and have been role models for others.
The event is being held on March 29 at West Virginia State University in Institute.