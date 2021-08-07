SUSANVILLE, Calif. — As the Dixie fire continues to ravage hundreds of thousands of acres in Northern California, at least eight people were unaccounted for Saturday in towns devastated by the largest wildfire burning in the United States, authorities said.

Five of the eight missing are from Greenville, Calif., a sparsely populated mountain town that’s been destroyed by the third-largest wildfire in state history, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities on Friday said 16 people who had been unaccounted for were found safe.

Officials identified those missing from Greenville as Glen Gallagher; Ella and Jesus Gursasola; Matthew Henley; and Danny Sczenski. Harold and Sally Brown of Crescent Mills, Calif., and Donna Shelton of Chester, Calif., were also listed as missing.

“We are seeking the public and the media’s assistance is helping us locate the individuals so we can report back to their loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

At nearly 447,000 acres burned in Butte and Plumas counties, the Dixie fire is on track to potentially surpass the massive 2018 Mendocino Complex fire in size in the days ahead. Though fire officials have expressed hope that rising humidity levels would help them counter the blaze, so far the hot, arid and windy conditions have turned the Dixie fire into what one expert dubbed as “kind of the perfect storm.”

“If it gets in that range (of the Mendocino fire), it’ll be by far the largest fire in the Sierra Nevada history and also the Southern Cascades,” Scott Stephens, a professor of fire sciences at the University of California at Berkeley, told The Washington Post.

Advertising

The reported containment area of the Dixie fire dropped to 21% on Friday night; officials announced earlier in the day that containment was at 35%. Rick Carhart, a spokesperson with Cal Fire, said better mapping clarified the extent of the containment.

“Once we got in there and were able to do some better mapping, we found … there is a whole lot more uncontained line out there,” Carhart told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but a federal judge has now ordered Pacific Gas & Electric to explain the utility company’s role in starting both the Dixie fire and Fly fire. PG&E has said its equipment may have been responsible for starting the fires. The much smaller Fly fire later merged with the Dixie fire.

In an order issued late Friday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup — who oversees PG&E’s criminal probation for felony convictions stemming from the deadly 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline explosion — asked PG&E to give information regarding the tree that fell on the utility company’s power line at the origin of the Dixie fire. The San Francisco judge, who also required PG&E to give details about the equipment and vegetation in the area where the fires started, said the company would have till Aug. 16. to respond.

“PG&E’s responses will not be deemed as an admission by PG&E that it caused any fire, but they will serve as a starting point for discussion,” wrote Alsup, of the Northern District of California.

A PG&E spokesperson told The Washington Post Saturday that the utility company was aware of the court’s orders, saying PG&E “will respond by the deadline.”

Advertising

In Greenville, the historic small town of about 1,100 residents was left in ashes from the Dixie fire. The U.S. Fire Service estimated that only about a quarter of the town’s structures had been saved. In a video of the devastation late Friday, journalist Maranie R. Staab observed of Greenville: “There is nothing left.”

Some of the thousands of evacuees from across Northern California fled to Susanville, located less than 40 miles from the Nevada border. More than 7,000 people in surrounding Plumas County had been evacuated by Friday, and officials added new evacuation orders for adjacent Lassen County.

Rob Poindexter said he evacuated from his home in Westwood, Calif., about 25 miles west, on Thursday afternoon. Poindexter, 68, didn’t initially think he would be evacuated, but said that changed after someone knocked on his door at around 2 p.m. Thursday, telling him to leave the area. He grabbed some clothes, a tent, a sleeping bag and some important documents, and began driving away from the small town where he’s lived on and off for the past 42 years.

“I didn’t feel like wasting time getting out,” he said to The Post, recalling how the sky was pitch-black when he left town. “It looked apocalyptic.”

As several wildfires blaze throughout the country, federal authorities are deciding how to distribute firefighting resources across the country. The Dixie fire remains the top priority in both California and the country: About 25% of available resources have been dedicated to the blaze and nearly 5,000 firefighters are battling it. But there are more than 100 active wildfires across the country, with new ones erupting in recent days in Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, Washington state, Montana and Wyoming.

The ongoing threat from multiple blazes means firefighters have to make difficult decisions on how to divvy up already-stretched resources, said Riva Duncan, a retired fire staff officer for the U.S. Forest Service.

Advertising

“They’re trying to send as many resources as they can to support prioritized fires without just pulling everything off other fires that are maybe not as threatening,” she said. “But certainly we can’t just pull everybody off every fire, so it’s a balance. It’s a difficult strategic decision.”

Yet that balancing act also has shortcomings. Remote and smaller fires often take longer to put out due to the lack of available personnel and equipment, Duncan said, causing firefighters to “accept riskier assignments because they feel like they need to cover it.”

Duncan, who also serves as secretary-treasurer for the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, a group advocating for the well-being of federal wildland fire personnel, said the results have a “snowball effect” on federal firefighters. Some see their mental health suffer as a result, while others leave for state agencies with more lucrative salaries. And some firefighters leave the field altogether, she said.

“With those towns burning and structures burning, that’s really hard on firefighters,” Duncan said. “A lot of them are part of those communities, and to feel like they failed watching homes burn also weighs mentally on what these wildland firefighters are doing.”

The Dixie fire’s changing pace has baffled experts, Stephens said. Before torching Greenville, the inferno seemed to be holding off. Then, it erupted and continued moving north — leaving incinerated communities in its wake.

Yet its behavior is not necessarily new, Stephens said, noting that it underscores a yearslong trend of conditions being ripe for burning.

Sponsored

“With the two-year drought here, these are maybe the lowest precipitation levels in California since 1975 or 1976,” he said. “It means our fuels are incredibly dry. So where we are right now is really about six weeks earlier into our summer.”

While climate change has exacerbated such conditions, the fire science professor said lackluster upkeep of the area’s vegetation has been the main factor contributing to a dire and potentially longer wildfire season that’s been led by the historic Dixie fire.

“I’m still hopeful that we can change the trajectory of these fires,” he said, “but it’s going to take decisive action.”