ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The names of eight emergency medical service workers who died last year as a result of on-duty injuries or illnesses have been added to the New York state EMS Memorial in Albany.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Wednesday that the honorees include three men from northern New York who were killed when their vehicle slid underneath a milk tanker that had jack-knifed on Interstate 81 last July.

Fifty-year-old Corey Moore, of Canton, 58-year-old Gregg Williams, of De Kalb Junction, and 63-year-old Roderick Cota, of Norwood were employees of R.B. Lawrence Ambulance in Canton.

The five other EMS providers honored are Yadira Arroyo, Mario Bastidas, Rose Scott, Mark Harris and Edith Torres. They were all members of the Fire Department of New York.

The memorial now contains the names of 72 EMS professionals.