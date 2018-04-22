SANGER, Calif. (AP) — Eight malnourished horses, some so skinny their ribs were visible, have been rescued in central California.
The Fresno Bee reports the animals seized Friday from a property in Sanger had all been used for entertainment purposes.
Seven are miniature horses and one is full-sized.
The newspaper says some of the animals were infested with parasites or suffered from other medical problems.
The Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the horses will require extensive rehabilitation and care in order to return to healthy, humane conditions.
An investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com