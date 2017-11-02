NEW YORK (AP) — The eight people killed when a rental truck rampaged down a Manhattan bike path are being remembered at a vigil and memorial march.

Five of those killed were a group of classmates from Argentina celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation. One was a mother of two young children visiting from Belgium, and two were Americans.

Thursday night’s candlelight event started at Pier 40 on Manhattan’s west side, where the man charged in the attack is accused of initiating the assault.

The deadly drive continued south for almost a mile. About 100 mourners began walking walking along the promenade next to the route. It ends at Pier 25, just north of where the truck crashed into a bus and the suspect, 29-year-old Sayfully Saipov, was taken into custody.