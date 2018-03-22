LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says two buses have collided on a freeway and eight people are being taken to hospitals for examination.

Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey says none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The collision occurred around 10:55 a.m. Thursday in express lanes on Interstate 10.

Humphrey says an intercity Greyhound bus struck the rear end of a Foothill Transit commuter bus in traffic backed up by an earlier vehicle crash.