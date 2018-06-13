SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the southern Utah tourist town of Moab.

Moab city officials said in a news release Tuesday night that the fire started Tuesday night in a wooded area near an apartment complex.

The blaze also destroyed two parking canopies and a garage before it was contained.

Nobody was seriously injured, but five firefighters and several residents were treated for smoke inhalation or heat exhaustion.

Moab officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.