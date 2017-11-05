LANHAM, Md. (AP) — The eight Democrats vying to be the party’s next nominee for Maryland governor held their first joint appearance at a casting call of sorts this weekend.

The Baltimore Sun reports a Democratic Party State Central Committee event at a Lanham union hall was an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves to hundreds of party stalwarts. The candidates used the Saturday event to talk about their backgrounds and the issues they’d prioritize, often criticizing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and President Donald Trump.

Hogan’s campaign manager, Jim Barnett, said the Democrats are in “a contest for who can be the most divisive, angry, partisan and fast and loose with the truth.”

The party’s ticket will be decided in a June 26 primary.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com