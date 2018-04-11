BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say eight police officers were killed when a homemade bomb exploded as they escorted a caravan of government workers belonging to a land restitution unit.

Authorities attribute the attack Wednesday to the ruthless Gulf Clan that dominates drug routes near the volatile Uraba region of northern Colombia.

President Juan Manuel Santos expressed his solidarity with the victims.

Colombia is implementing a peace deal with the nation’s largest rebel movement, and the government has been redirecting its security forces to combat criminal gangs that have aggressively stepped in to fill the void left by retreating guerrillas. Thousands of soldiers and police have been trailing the Gulf Clan’s top leaders for over two years.