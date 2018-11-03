LONDON (AP) — British emergency services say eight children have been hurt when an inflatable slide collapsed at a fireworks display in southern England.
The accident happened as thousands gathered Saturday to watch Bonfire Night fireworks in Woking, 25 miles (40 kms) southwest of London.
Journalist Andy Datson said he saw up to 40 children playing on the slide, which he estimated was about 30 feet tall and “looked pretty flimsy.”
Witnesses say an air ambulance arrived and families were evacuated from the site after the incident.
Surrey Police said “a number” of children had fallen from the slide. The force said eight children had been taken to hospitals with “potentially serious injuries.”
Communities across Britain hold fireworks displays to mark the anniversary of Guy Fawkes’ failed 1605 plot to blow up Parliament.