OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A Burkina Faso army official says eight security force members were killed when their vehicle hit an explosive device while driving in the country’s east toward the Benin border.
The official said Tuesday the gendarmes and soldiers left the eastern regional capital, Fada, on Monday to support the gendarmerie in Pama in the far east where there had been an attack by jihadists. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak to the press on the matter.
The army said it is investigating and has arrested several suspects.
A few weeks ago, five gendarmes were killed in the same area.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag WATCH
- Trump rejected plans for a White House statement praising McCain
- Jacksonville shooting suspect appeared to be targeting specific gamers, police say
- Shooting killed gamers seeking money for college, family WATCH
- McCain to be buried near best friend at US Naval Academy
Last week, suspected jihadists attacked security forces in the southwest and the north near the Mali border.