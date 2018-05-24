CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A seventh New Jersey federal prison inmate serving a sentence for trafficking in child pornography has admitted possessing and distributing child sex abuse videos inside the prison.

Prosecutors say Charles Wesley Bush pleaded guilty Wednesday. The 38-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee man will be sentenced Sept. 10 and faces at least 10 years in prison, a term he would serve after his current sentence is completed.

Prosecutors say Bush was among several Fort Dix inmates who used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn. Six other inmates have pleaded guilty, while another was indicted on Wednesday.

Bush admitted having a memory card with 2,471 images and 95 videos of child porn, some of which depicted prepubescent children. He also admitted using a smartphone to view and possess child porn.