ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State officials say nearly 80,000 utility customers from New York City’s northern suburbs to the Mid-Hudson Valley remain without power two days after a violent storm tore through the region.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Thursday that more than 5,000 workers from Canada, New York and six other states continue to repair power lines and clear trees brought down by Tuesday’s storm.
Officials say winds of nearly 80 mph, large hail and lightning caused damage in an area stretching from Manhattan north to the Poughkeepsie area. About 78,000 homes and businesses remain without power, including 23,000 in Orange County and 19,000 in Putnam County.
The storm is blamed for two deaths in Newburgh in Orange County, where an 11-year-old girl and a woman were hit by falling trees while in separate vehicles.
