BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A 76-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Montana has died from his injuries.
The Montana Standard reports that the man was hit on Wednesday in Butte.
Authorities say they took the man to St. James Healthcare and then to St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula, where he died from his injuries.
His name wasn’t released pending notification of family.
The investigation is being handled by the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency along with the Montana Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigations.
Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com