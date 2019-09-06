A 74-year-old woman has given birth to twin girls in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, reviving several controversies around geriatric pregnancies.

The doctor who delivered the babies, Sankkayala Uma Shankar, told The Washington Post on Friday that the mother, Mangayamma Yaramati, provided a birth certificate showing she is 74, though some news outlets have reported that she is 73.

Shankar, an IVF specialist, delivered the twins via cesarean section Thursday, said the mother and the babies are doing well. The twins weigh 2.2 pounds each, he added.

Yaramati and her husband, Sitarama Rajarao, 82, said that they had wanted children for years, and that they had been stigmatized in their village for being childless, BBC reported.

“We tried many times and saw numerous doctors,” she said. “So this is the happiest time of my life.”

“The [pregnancy] was smooth. There were no complications,” Shankar said. “She only had respiratory issues but that was taken care of.”

Advertising

The twins were conceived through in vitro fertilization. Because Yaramati had experienced menopause, a donor’s egg was fertilized with Rajarao’s sperm before it was implanted, doctors told the Hindustan Times.

Doctors say that at 74, Yaramati is the oldest person in the world to give birth, though this was not immediately verifiable. Three years ago, another Indian woman, Daljinder Kaur, gave birth in her early 70s. She was reported by The Guardian to be 72, though her age was also not verifiable at the time. In 2007, a 59-year-old British mother broke the world record for giving birth after a natural pregnancy, The Telegraph reported.

Several ethicists raised concerns about Kaur’s pregnancy in 2016, arguing at the time that giving birth at such a late age is irresponsible. Others, including Kaur’s doctor, countered that childbirth is a “fundamental right” that should not be denied to individuals based on their age.