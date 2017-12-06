WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A county commissioner is questioning the light usage of a $73,000 gun locker at a courthouse in south-central Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the gun locker’s usage was reported at a Sedgwick County staff meeting this week under questioning from County Commission Chairman David Unruh. He was the only commissioner who voted against the gun locker when it was approved in March.

County officials say the locker has been used 62 times in the last six months, primarily by a pair of lawyers who regularly check their weapons when they go to court.

Unruh says the locker is unnecessary and a waste of money.

Commissioner Jim Howell says the gun locker is a matter of principle because “people have a right … to protect themselves.”

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com