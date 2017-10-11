WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Police have recovered about $70,000 worth of merchandise that was stolen from a Maui store, but are still searching for the remaining items estimated to be worth $30,000.

Police returned 12 of the stolen Niihau shell lei to Maui Hands on Tuesday. The store’s owner, Panna Cappelli, said the staff was in tears as the officers reunited them with the lei.

Cappelli said most of the items returned were the “priceless, collector, museum pieces.”

Surveillance video caught a man smashing the store’s glass door on July 17. In less than a minute, the man stole 25 of the rare lei and five expensive knives.

Lt. Derrick Lopez, head of the Property Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigation Division, said police are continuing to track leads and have made several arrests.