DENVER (AP) — A 70-year-old man has died while awaiting trial in the murder of a Colorado prosecutor, according to authorities.

Robert Williams was arrested last August, more than 18 years after police found Rebecca Bartee dead in the bathtub of her apartment.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says Williams had a chronic illness and died Saturday while receiving end-of-life care.

Authorities have said a reporter at Denver television station KCNC-TV contacted police in February of 2017 after a tipster provided new information about Bartee’s murder.

Bartee, who was 41, worked as a prosecutor for the Arapahoe County district attorney’s office. Police said Williams lived in Bartee’s apartment complex and still lived there when he was arrested.

The sheriff’s office says there are no other suspects and the murder case is closed.