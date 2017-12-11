INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Humanities says more than 70 nonprofits in the state have received funding to help them participate in a statewide read of the Mary Shelley novel “Frankenstein” in 2018.

The group says the grants are part of a yearlong program initiated by Indiana Humanities and in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Center for the Book. The program also received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Community Read grants of $1,000 were awarded to 62 organizations for expenses such as booking speakers. Those organizations will each hold at least three community programs tied to the book, including a book discussion. Each site will also receive up to 50 books and items such as bookmarks and posters.