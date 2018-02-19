PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Mainers are just barely dug out of the latest snowstorm and they might be about to see record warm temperatures.

WCSH-TV reports warm temperatures are coming this week, and daily records as well as the highest recorded temperatures for the month of February might be toppled. Portland’s record high for the month is 64 degrees, from 1963, while Bangor’s is 60 degrees, from 1937.

The warm front is expected to arrive on Wednesday. Parts of western Maine could potentially see 70 degree temperatures. Cooler air will then return, and more snow is still possible in the coming weeks.