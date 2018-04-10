ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — Seven years later, police in the Upper Peninsula still are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a burning car.
Monday was the anniversary of Adam Campbell’s death in Escanaba.
The Daily Press says an autopsy determined the cause of the 26-year-old’s death, but the information hasn’t been released to the public. A Facebook page titled “Justice for Adam Campbell” was created by a friend to publicize the unsolved case.
In 2016, five years after Campbell’s death, Escanaba police wondered if he was mistakenly targeted by someone.
Campbell was a Marquette native who had a son.
Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.net