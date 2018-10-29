HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island town is changing its name to “Hauntington” for Halloween at the urging of a 7-year-old resident.

Newsday reports second grader Angelica Dee Cunningham was all smiles when she learned Huntington was making the one-day switch Wednesday.

The town council unanimously approved the switch last week.

Angelica’s parents encouraged her to write to town officials after she blurted her “Hauntington” idea out during a car ride.

She sent a handwritten note explaining how the name would be fun to say, but she didn’t think officials would take her suggestion seriously.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci loved the idea and says he expects to use Angelica’s moniker more in years to come.

Cunningham says she thought of the name because she has a Monster High doll named Ari Hauntington.