LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy is unharmed after leading police on a car chase in a northern Indiana community that ended in a crash.
Police in LaPorte say an officer spotted a car driving with its headlights off about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a video store. The car turned onto a nearby roadway, going about 15 mph (24 kph) while swerving. The officer tried to stop the car, but it sped up.
Police say the car eventually reached speeds of 40 mph (64 kph) before spinning out and crashing. Officers found the boy trying to hide in the backseat afterward.
Police say the child had taken the car, which belonged to his mother’s boyfriend. The boy was released to his mother after an initial investigation.
