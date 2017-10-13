BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A Bloomington man says a storm drain opening was left uncovered for several days before his 7-year-old son fell into while they were walking on a street near their home.
Chris Baskins tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that his son, Wyatt, “just disappeared” while they were walking to a Chinese restaurant about 9 p.m. Monday. Baskins says Wyatt wasn’t paying attention and fell about 9 feet into the drain along a neighborhood street.
Baskins says he pulled Wyatt up after the boy stood on some plastic tubing. He says Wyatt was shaken up but only suffered a cut on his knee.
Bloomington Fire Department Sgt. Brandon Hudson says it took three firefighters to put the storm drain grate back in place.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
City utilities director Vic Kelson says he’s reviewing what happened.
___
Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com