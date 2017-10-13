Share story

By
The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A Bloomington man says a storm drain opening was left uncovered for several days before his 7-year-old son fell into while they were walking on a street near their home.

Chris Baskins tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that his son, Wyatt, “just disappeared” while they were walking to a Chinese restaurant about 9 p.m. Monday. Baskins says Wyatt wasn’t paying attention and fell about 9 feet into the drain along a neighborhood street.

Baskins says he pulled Wyatt up after the boy stood on some plastic tubing. He says Wyatt was shaken up but only suffered a cut on his knee.

Bloomington Fire Department Sgt. Brandon Hudson says it took three firefighters to put the storm drain grate back in place.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

City utilities director Vic Kelson says he’s reviewing what happened.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com

The Associated Press