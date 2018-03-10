BENSON, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina have arrested seven teenagers who they say illegally entered a high school and got into a fight with a school resource officer.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office told local media that the officer detained four of the teens on Friday. Capt. Jeff Caldwell said three other teenagers fled the building at West Johnston High School, but were captured on school grounds.

Officials said the school was placed on lockdown. No weapons were found during a search.

Caldwell said deputies charged three of the teens, who are between 16 and 17 years old, with second-degree trespassing. He said juvenile petitions were filed against the other four, who are 14 and 15 and were released to their parents. None of the teens were students at West Johnston.