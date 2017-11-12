GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been shot in a single incident in Gary.

Police found four male and three female victims early Sunday morning at the same location in the northern Indiana city. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Investigators say the shootings appear to be isolated and they have identified a person of interest, but don’t describe what relation that individual had to the incident or victims. They also haven’t released conditions or additional details about the shooting.