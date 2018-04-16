Share story

By
The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A bison reserve in eastern Poland says seven young female animals are traveling to Spain to help boost a bison herd there.

Michal Krzysiak, head of the Bialowieza National Park, says Monday that the bison — aged between 1 and 4 years old — have been put on trucks and were on their way to two breeding farms north of Madrid. He expected them to arrive there mid-week.

Krzysiak said one of the Polish reserve’s goals is to help develop new herds and increase bison as a way of preserving the species.

Wild bison were extinct in Europe before World War I. The new bison are the offspring of 12 selected captive animals.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

There are some 1,900 bison in Poland now, including 690 in the Bialowieza reserve.

The Associated Press