WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A bison reserve in eastern Poland says seven young female animals are traveling to Spain to help boost a bison herd there.
Michal Krzysiak, head of the Bialowieza National Park, says Monday that the bison — aged between 1 and 4 years old — have been put on trucks and were on their way to two breeding farms north of Madrid. He expected them to arrive there mid-week.
Krzysiak said one of the Polish reserve’s goals is to help develop new herds and increase bison as a way of preserving the species.
Wild bison were extinct in Europe before World War I. The new bison are the offspring of 12 selected captive animals.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
There are some 1,900 bison in Poland now, including 690 in the Bialowieza reserve.