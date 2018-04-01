MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in eastern Mexico say seven police officers have died while trying to quell a prison riot.

The Veracruz state government says the officers entered the La Toma prison in the mountain town of Amatlan de los Reyes to restore order and move some dangerous inmates on Sunday.

It says inmates apparently set fire to some mattresses, and the smoke may have killed the officers. Investigators are trying to confirm the cause of death.

The statement doesn’t describe how the riot began.