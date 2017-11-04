BALTIMORE (AP) — New data shows seven of Baltimore’s top 10 highest-paid city employees in the last fiscal year were police officers.
The Baltimore Sun reports Police Commissioner Kevin Davis was the only police employee whose salary alone ranked in the top 10. But other employees more than doubled their compensation through overtime to crack the top 10.
Expensive overtime payouts have been a long-running trend as the department tries to combat increasing crime.
The highest paid city worker was Police Sgt. William Harris Jr., whose salary is about $97,000 but who earned nearly $245,000. Harris is a 28-year veteran who works in the Special Operations Division, which includes the SWAT team.
State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was the second-highest paid. Her salary is nearly $239,000.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com