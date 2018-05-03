TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Seven men have been indicted on federal charges including six slayings as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy in one Florida county.
United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez on Thursday announced the unsealing of a 12-count indictment, charging the seven with racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, arson, robbery, drug trafficking, and other charges.
Officials say the deaths occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 13, 2017.
The men operated in Manatee County, located on Florida’s Gulf coast about an hour south of Tampa.
Authorities say the group sold an array of drugs, including heroin, marijuana, Ecstasy, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and meth. A federal indictment also says they robbed people, set fire to a car, facilitated prostitution and threatened rival gangs.