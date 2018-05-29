Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say seven men were arrested for inappropriately touching several young girls at a water park.

The Roseville Police Department says that officers were called to Golfland SunSplash water park on Monday after the girls reported to park security that a group of men had inappropriately touched them.

The department says in a statement posted Tuesday on its Facebook it appears the men “worked in a coordinated effort.”

It says that after interviewing witnesses, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest the men, who were not identified.

They face charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press requesting more information.

