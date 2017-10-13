BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Seven Maryland high school students have been disciplined for creating a photo spelling out a racial slur.
A spokeswoman for Harford County Public Schools declined to say what type of discipline the students received, citing confidentiality policies.
The spokeswoman told The Baltimore Sun that six students posed for the photo and a seventh took the photo in the school library. The students spelled out the racial slur of African-Americans by pinning to their shirts or holding up oversized letters.
In the photo, posted on social media, the faces of the six students were scribbled over with black markings.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com