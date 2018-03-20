HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Six state House candidates and a Senate candidate have been disqualified from this year’s elections because they failed to submit business disclosure statements.

Four Republican were disqualified as House candidates: Richard Fife II of Butte, Michael Bruner of Butte, Suzzann Nordwick of Butte and Berthold Stumberg of East Helena.

Their removal leaves no challengers to the Democratic candidates for the four House seats. One, House District 74, is an open seat.

Montana law requires all candidates to turn in disclosure statements to the commissioner of political practices within five days of filing for office.

Commissioner Jeff Mangan notified Secretary of State Corey Stapleton Monday of the delinquent filers.

Libertarian House candidate Ron Vandevender of Cascade was removed, as was Libertarian Senate candidate Carol Kent of Missoula.

One Democrat, House candidate Riley Wisler of Billings, was also removed.