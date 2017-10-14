NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenya police official says seven people, including six students, have been shot dead when herdsmen from neighboring South Sudan raided a high school.
Regional criminal investigations chief Gideon Kibunja said Saturday’s dawn attack occurred at Lokichogio Mixed Secondary School near the countries’ border.
Kibunja says a key suspect is a senior at the school who was suspended last week after he was found fighting and had vowed to take revenge.
The incident comes a month after a high school girl was charged with murdering nine of her colleagues in a fire at a Nairobi boarding school
Kenya’s border areas are littered with firearms from neighboring countries that have experienced war.