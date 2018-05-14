Share story

By
The Associated Press

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say seven people were injured when a boat crashed into the jetties along a Florida Panhandle beach.

The News Herald reports seven people were on the boat when it crashed Sunday night. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and crews from other agencies worked together to pull the victims from the water. The crash occurred near the city’s marina.

The seven injured people were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

