MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Seven people have been indicted in the slaying of a New Jersey radio show host whose murder allegedly was arranged by her late husband to prevent her from exposing a drug ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang.
Atlantic County prosecutors announced the charges Wednesday, a day after a grand jury indicted the seven.
Authorities say Ferdinand Augello led the drug ring with Dr. James Kauffmann, husband of local radio talk show host April Kauffmann. The charges against Augello include murder and leader of a drug trafficking network. Augello’s public defender couldn’t be reached for comment.
James Kauffmann had faced similar charges before he was found dead in his jail cell in an apparent suicide in January.
The remaining six defendants face racketeering, conspiracy and drug distribution charges.