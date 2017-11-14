JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Seven people convicted of non-violent crimes in suburban Chicago will graduate this week from a prison-diversion program in Will County.

Defendants from Channahon (SHA’-nuh-hahn), Plainfield and Naperville will take part in the Adult Redeploy Illinois ceremony Wednesday at the county building in Joliet.

Adult Redeploy Illinois helps offenders change their criminal behavior with counseling, substance-abuse treatment, health care and job placement.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow says the annual cost of incarceration is $25,000. He says it is more cost-effective to invest money in rehabilitation and “to put them on a path that returns them to their communities as productive, law-abiding citizens.”

Wednesday’s graduates pleaded guilty to charges including theft, identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. They participated in the 18-month program.