GARDINER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane carrying skydivers has suffered an engine malfunction and has made an emergency landing in a backyard in upstate New York, leaving the seven people onboard with minor injuries.
The Poughkeepsie (poh-KIHP’-see) Journal reports the plane landed Saturday afternoon behind a house in Gardiner, 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of New York City.
Fire Chief Matthew Goodnow says the pilot tried to return to the Gardiner Airport but “couldn’t make it.” He says state police are leading an investigation into what happened.
The aircraft was operated by local company Skydive the Ranch. Company representatives haven’t returned a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.
___
Information from: Poughkeepsie Journal, http://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com