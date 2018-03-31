GARDINER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane carrying seven skydivers suffered engine malfunction and made an emergency landing in a backyard in upstate New York.
The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that the plane landed behind a house in Gardiner at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The seven people on board sustained minor injuries.
The aircraft was operated by local company Skydive the Ranch. Company representatives did not return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Fire Chief Matthew Goodnow said the pilot tried to return to the Gardiner Airport but “couldn’t make it.”
He said the state police are leading the investigation.
Gardiner is about 81 miles (130 kilometers) north of New York City.