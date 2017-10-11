RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials in Reno are investigating the cause of a late-night fire that injured seven people at an apartment complex near the Washoe County Golf Course.

Fire crews say they helped rescue five people from a balcony and had to evacuate residents from all three floors after the blaze broke out at the complex south of downtown at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

Six other people, including two Reno police officers, were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene and released.

Fire officials say at least 15 people have been displaced. Two apartment units burned completely and at least eight others suffered significant smoke and water damage.