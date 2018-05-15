COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a group of fellow governors are backing President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.
McMaster and six fellow governors wrote to Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen this week, citing what they called Trump’s “transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean peninsula.”
Earlier this month, 18 U.S. House Republicans formally nominated Trump, who’s preparing for a historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
McMaster was an early Trump supporter in the 2016 election. Trump has backed him in next month’s five-way South Carolina GOP primary.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
- Watchdog: EPA's Pruitt demanded 24/7 armed security on Day 1
Other signatories include Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo; Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant; Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer; Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey; West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice; and Maine Gov. Paul LePage.