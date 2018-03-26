KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidates debate several topics, but they all agree the state’s Democratic Gov. Kate Brown must go.

The Statesman Journal reports seven candidates during a debate Saturday in Keizer blamed Brown and Democrats in the state legislature for what they see as Oregon’s biggest problems, including poor high school graduation rates, lack of accountability for public officials and high taxes.

Bend businessman Sam Carpenter called for the end of the “32-year progressive far-left reign of terror” and for Republicans to take control of not only the governorship, but both legislative chambers.

Carpenter even made it clear that he has no interest in working with Democrats.

The debate was hosted by Oregon Women for Trump.

