BUKAVU, Congo (AP) — Authorities in eastern Congo say at least seven people are dead after a gunfight between Congolese soldiers and a former colonel who was recently suspended from his government job.
Army spokesman Dieudonne Kasereka in Congo’s South Kivu province said two civilians struck by stray bullets were among those killed in Sunday’s violence at the home of Abbas Kiyonga.
Kiyonga is on leave from his post with a commission fighting mining fraud. The governor suspended him Thursday for unspecified “serious breaches.”
Kiyonga, an ex-colonel in the Congolese military, once took part in an insurgency years earlier. On Sunday, soldiers went to his home to identify various armed individuals outside when gunfire rang out.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Instant analysis: First impressions from Washington's second straight rout of Oregon
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan
He was in custody Sunday at the MONUSCO base in Bukavu.