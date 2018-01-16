BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Seven people have been confirmed dead in a military helicopter crash in northern Colombia.
Officials say the helicopter was carrying 10 people when it crashed in Antioquia department Tuesday morning.
Rescuers found the remains of seven people on board and are continuing to search for three people who are missing.
Most of the passengers were members of the military, but there were two civilian members of an aviation maintenance team.
The team was in the process of inspecting fuel tanks throughout the region.